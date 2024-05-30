IMPD investigating after man was found shot, killed on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed on the city’s west side Thursday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 400 block of Haugh Street for a death investigation at around 1 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive man inside the house. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Upon further investigation, IMPD found the victim had suffered a gunshot injury.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s exact cause of death following an autopsy. His identity will be released once his family is notified.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact IMPD Det. Douglas Swails at 317-327-3475 or by email at Douglas.Swails@indy.gov, or submit an anonymous tip at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).