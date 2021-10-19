Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis local newsCrime

Actions

IMPD investigating after person found dead in apartment parking lot on south side

Coroner says person's death due to 'traffic incident'
items.[0].image.alt
WRTV photo/Jonathon Christians
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department conducted a death investigation in the 3600 block of Fairgrove Drive on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.
autumnchase.jpg
Posted at 6:50 AM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 07:02:55-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigated a person's death Tuesday morning in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the city's south side.

IMPD officers responded after 5 a.m. to a report of an unresponsive person lying outside the Autumn Chase Apartments in the 3600 block of Fairgrove Drive near South Sherman Drive and Stop 11 Road.

Medics pronounced the person dead at the scene. The person's name has not been released.

The Marion County Coroner's Office announced around 6:30 a.m. that the person's death was caused by a "traffic incident."

WRTV photographer Jonathan Christians contributed to this report.


Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!