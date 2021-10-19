IMPD investigating after person found dead in apartment parking lot on south side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigated a person's death Tuesday morning in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the city's south side.

IMPD officers responded after 5 a.m. to a report of an unresponsive person lying outside the Autumn Chase Apartments in the 3600 block of Fairgrove Drive near South Sherman Drive and Stop 11 Road.

Medics pronounced the person dead at the scene. The person's name has not been released.

The Marion County Coroner's Office announced around 6:30 a.m. that the person's death was caused by a "traffic incident."

WRTV photographer Jonathan Christians contributed to this report.



