IMPD investigating after person was found dead at gas station on Indy’s northwest side

WRTV
Posted at 10:27 PM, Apr 27, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are investigating after someone was found dead at a gas station on the city’s northwest side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a Marathon gas station on North High School Road and West 38th Street on reports of a person down at around 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from injuries consistent with trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD says as they arrived, someone was fleeing the scene. It is unclear what role, if any, that person had in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

