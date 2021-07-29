Watch
IMPD investigating after shots fired inside Walmart on south side

Posted at 7:32 PM, Jul 29, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after shots were fired inside a Walmart on the city's south side Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the Walmart located at 7245 U.S. 31. They said no one is injured at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information is released.

