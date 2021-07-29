IMPD investigating after shots fired inside Walmart on south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after shots were fired inside a Walmart on the city's south side Thursday evening.
Officers responded to the Walmart located at 7245 U.S. 31. They said no one is injured at this time.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information is released.
Officers responded to shots fired inside the business at 7245 US 31.— IMPD (@IMPDnews) July 29, 2021
Preliminary info from officers:
- No one has been injured.
- Store has been shut down.
- PIO is responding to the scene.
Media staging will be at Joe's Crab Shack