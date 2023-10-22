IMPD investigating after teenage girl was shot on northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage girl has been shot on the northeast side of Indianapolis Saturday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to East 42nd Street and Devon Court East Drive on reports of a person shot just before 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a girl described to be in her late teens suffering from a gunshot injury. She was reported to be in critical condition.

According to police, there is no information on a suspect at this time, but shell casings were found on the roadway.

No additional information has been provided at this time.