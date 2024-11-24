IMPD investigating after victim arrives at Riley Children’s Hospital with a gunshot injury

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after arriving at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis with a gunshot injury.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to Riley Hospital on reports of a walk-in person shot just before 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was reported to be in critical condition.

IMPD says the age of the victim, or the shooting occurred is not yet known.

