Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsCrime

Actions

IMPD investigating after victim arrives at Riley Children’s Hospital with a gunshot injury

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE: Police Lights
Police lights
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after arriving at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis with a gunshot injury.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to Riley Hospital on reports of a walk-in person shot just before 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was reported to be in critical condition.

IMPD says the age of the victim, or the shooting occurred is not yet known.

WATCH | WRTV's latest headlines

Latest Headlines | November 23, 7pm

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make a difference today!