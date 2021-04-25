IMPD investigating after woman shot, killed on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot and killed Saturday afternoon on the city’s near north side.

The incident happened just before 4:00 p.m. when IMPD officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Baltimore Avenue on a report of a vehicle crash.

When they arrived, they found a woman in the car who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition where she later died from her injuries.

Upon further inspection of her injuries, officers learned she had been shot.

Homicide detectives are now investigating with assistance by the Marion County Coroner’s Office to determine an exact manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.