IMPD investigating Christmas Eve homicide, fatal crash

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating two separate incidents on Christmas Eve that left two people dead.

Officers responded to the 4500 block of Park Forest Court around 2 a.m. Friday and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died Friday night, according to IMPD.

His identity has not been released.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Matthew Melkey at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail Matthew.Melkey@Indy.Gov.

Around 7 p.m., IMPD responded to a crash on the city's south side at the intersection of South Meridian Street and East Thompson Road. One person died, according to IMPD.

That person's identity is also unknown at this time.

