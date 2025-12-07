Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
IMPD investigating critical shooting at BP gas station on north side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway on the north side of the city following a shooting that left a man critically injured on Saturday, IMPD said.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the BP gas station, located at 37 W 38th Street, on the report of a person shot at around 7:48 p.m.

Officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

IMPD said the man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition by Indianapolis EMS.

IMPD is currently investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. WRTV will update its information as more details become available.

