IMPD investigating deadly shooting on Indianapolis' west side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following a shooting on the city's west side Saturday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot at 3595 St. Thomas Lane just before 6 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found an individual inside the residence believed to be an adult male with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

IMPD has not released the victim's identity or details about what led to the shooting. No suspects have been identified at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation by IMPD homicide detectives.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).