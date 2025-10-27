IMPD investigating deadly shooting on the north side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Just after 4 a.m., officers from the IMPD North District were dispatched to the 3600 block of North Illinois Street on the report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

IMPD said IEMS transported the victim to an area hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Homicide detectives are actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Aaron Ramos at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email the detective at Aaron.Ramos@indy.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous when you make your report, you can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.