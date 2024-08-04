IMPD investigating death of female caused by trauma on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a woman caused by trauma on Indy's east side Sunday.

According to the department, officers responded to the 3300 block of N. Shadeland Ave. for a death investigation around 3:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located an adult female victim with injuries consistent with trauma.

The victim was pronounced deceased.

An active investigation is underway. Police said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.