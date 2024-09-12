IMPD investigating downtown Indianapolis homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are investigating a homicide that occurred downtown Indianapolis on Wednesday night.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 100 block of South Capitol Avenue on reports of a disturbance at around 6:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from injuries consistent with trauma. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where they later died.
IMPD says a person of interest has been detained. There is no ongoing threat to the area.
