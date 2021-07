INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating after one man was found shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex Saturday.

The incident happened in the 5900 block of Coquina Key Drive around 5 a.m. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.