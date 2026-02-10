IMPD investigating fatal hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on the city's west side Tuesday morning.

Police said, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a report of a serious bodily injury hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in the 8700 block of Rockville Road, near the intersection at South Bridgeport Road.

The pedestrian, an adult male, was transported by EMS to an area hospital in critical condition. The victim has since died at the hospital.

The IMPD Fatal Crash Investigation Team will handle the investigation.

Police have not released information about the suspect vehicle or driver involved in the hit-and-run incident. The victim's identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 to remain anonymous.

The investigation remains ongoing