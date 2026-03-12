Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
IMPD investigating fatal shooting on east side of Indianapolis

WRTV
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of one person on Thursday.

According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Decamp Drive around 4:04 p.m. on the report of a person shot.

Officers responding to the scene found a victim inside a vehicle suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

