IMPD investigating homicide after man found near train tracks on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a death as a homicide after a man was found with gunshot wounds near train tracks on the near east side on Monday.

According to IMPD, at approximately 5:49 p.m., officers responded to 3100 Moore Avenue on a possible death investigation. Officers found an unresponsive adult male near train tracks. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initially, police said detectives found no signs of foul play or obvious trauma, leading investigators to believe the death was medical or weather-related. However, examination by the Marion County Coroner's Office revealed the victim suffered gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. The coroner's office will determine the exact cause and manner of death and release the victim's identity after notifying next of kin.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Katie Gourley at 317-327-3475 or Katie.Gourley@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.