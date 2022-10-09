Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

IMPD investigating homicide after man found shot on east side

Euclid Ave shooting.jpg
WRTV / Chase Sarten
Euclid Ave shooting.jpg
Posted at 11:33 AM, Oct 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-09 12:20:24-04

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a homicide on the east side this morning after finding a person shot in the 100 block of Euclid Ave.

Officer responded to a report of a person shot this morning in that block and located a man with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

This marks Indianapolis' 13th homicide within the first nine days of the month.

This is a developing story.

TOP STORIES: People living in storage units? Marion County Public Health Department is investigating | City issues vacate notice, effectively closing Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites | From blows to bullets: Video shows fight that wounded 2 judges in 2019 White Castle shooting | Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home | Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE