IMPD investigating homicide after man found shot on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a homicide on the east side this morning after finding a person shot in the 100 block of Euclid Ave.
Officer responded to a report of a person shot this morning in that block and located a man with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
This marks Indianapolis' 13th homicide within the first nine days of the month.
This is a developing story.
