IMPD investigating homicide on city's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a homicide on the city's northwest side.

The incident occurred Friday morning when officers responded to the 3700 block of W. 86th Street for an unresponsive person.

When they arrived, they found an adult male with trauma to the body. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS).

That's when homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin their investigation.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will assist and determine the exact manner and cause of the man's death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Chuck Benner at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Charles.Benner@indy.gov.