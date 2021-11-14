IMPD investigating homicide on Indy's near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Saturday evening on Indy's near west side.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. when IMPD Southwest District officers were dispatched to Neal Avenue on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located a man outside who sustained injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD Homicide Detectives responded to the scene and began their investigation, and the Marion County Coroner's Office will be assisting and will determine the exact manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Matthew Pankonie at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Matthew.Pankonie2@indy.gov.