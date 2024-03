INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is conducting a homicide investigation after a person was found dead on the west side of Indianapolis.

According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Medford Avenue for a person down.

When officers arrived they located a man in the backyard of a home on Sharon Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD could not determine if the man was an adult or juvenile at the scene.