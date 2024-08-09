Watch Now
IMPD investigating north side man's death as homicide

WRTV
INDIANAPOLIS — After responding to a death investigation Wednesday in the 3400 block of Central Avenue, metro police are now prepared to called the death a homicide.

According to IMPD, officers were called to a DOA at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7. The person was confirmed to be dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives at the scene later learned that the person had sustained gunshot wounds.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will release the name of the at a later date.

