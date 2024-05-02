Armed suspect shot, critically injured by IMPD officer on city’s north side near state fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers shot and critically injured a suspect who was allegedly threatening to shoot people Thursday afternoon just west of the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called at 2 p.m. to the 3900 block of Broadway Street on reports of an armed suspect walking around, threatening to shoot people.

At some point, an IMPD officer shot the suspect.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

IMPD says a weapon was recovered at the scene.