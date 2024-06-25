IMPD investigating officer-involved shooting on city’s northeast side near Castleton

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an officer-involved shooting near Castleton in Indianapolis Tuesday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to an active shooter report in the 9000 block of Wesleyan Boulevard just after 3 p.m.

WRTV

Upon arrival, officers located an adult victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

While on scene, officers located a possible suspect vehicle leaving the area. The officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit began.

The vehicle pursuit lasted for several miles and ended in the 8400 block of Maple Leaf Lane on the city's northeast side near Castleton.

WRTV

The driver exited the suspect vehicle and entered an apartment. Officers followed the suspect into the apartment, where the suspect had a weapon. IMPD says at some point after that, an officer-involved shooting occurred.

No officers were injured, police say.