Watch
NewsLocal NewsCrime

Actions

IMPD investigating person fatally stabbed on city's northeast side

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 11:26 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 23:26:15-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a person was stabbed to death on the city's northeast side.

The incident occurred late Friday night when officers responded to a person stabbed in the 9100 block of Cavalier Court. When officers arrived, they located a victim with injuries consistent with stab wounds.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!