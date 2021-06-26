Watch
IMPD investigating Saturday morning homicide

Posted at 3:58 PM, Jun 26, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers are investigating after an adult male was found dead early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of N Capitol Avenue around 8:30 a.m. and found the man with gunshot wound injuries.

IMPD says the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

