IMPD investigating shooting, car chase on city’s northwest side near Bertha Ross Park

Posted at 8:45 PM, Apr 25, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting and vehicle pursuit that occurred Thursday night on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to 37th and Clifton Streets, near Bertha Ross Park, on reports of a person shot just after 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

IMPD says there was a vehicle pursuit related to the shooting that ended near E. 46th Street and Carvel Avenue a short time prior. Multiple people have been taken into custody, but it is currently known if they had a role in the shooting.

