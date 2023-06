INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a shooting occurred on the city's east side Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2000 block of N. Spencer Avenue just before 4 a.m. Thursday. This is near E. 21st Street and Emerson Avenue.

There officers located a man dead from gunshot wounds inside a home.

At this time, an arrest has not been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.