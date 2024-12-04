IMPD investigating shooting involving officers on the east side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are on the scene of a shooting involving officers on the east side of the city.

The incident occurred Wednesday just after 3:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Brookville Way.

No officers were injured, according to IMPD.

Police do not believe there is any threat to the public. Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the next several hours.

The events leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.