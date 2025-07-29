IMPD officer shot during carjacking pursuit; 2 suspects in custody, 2 more detained

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer was shot and is in stable condition following an incident near 16th Street and Lafayette Road.

Reference this run, an IMPD officer has been shot.



The officer was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

According to Officer Drew Brown, who briefed the media at the scene, the shooting occurred just after 2 p.m. while officers were in pursuit of a confirmed carjacked vehicle.

The vehicle pulled into an apartment complex where officers made contact with the driver.

During this encounter, an IMPD officer was shot. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Two suspects were taken into custody at the scene; one suspect was shot and transported to the hospital, while the other was detained without injury. Police believe the suspect who fired is among those in custody.

Detectives later said they believe two additional suspects fled the scene before additional officers arrived. Police later said two additional people have been detained in the apartment complex. At this time, their role in this incident is unknown, but officers will continue to work to ensure everyone involved is in custody.

Police say White River Parkway West is closed from Pershing to Belmont.

Jeremiah Dekate, is a resident living next to the apartment complex where the incident occurred. He said that he did not personally hear the gunshots, but his wife, who was in her truck at the time, heard the shots.

"My wife told me that she heard a lot of shots," Dekate said. "She seen they shot the guy in the vehicle and then the other one ran into the building over here, and the police stacked up."

He added, "Like 100 police officers coming after their own because I guess another officer got shot."

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett released a statement on X following this incident.

Every day, the men and women of IMPD put their safety on the line to protect all of ours. Our city is fortunate to have the best police department in the country.



Grateful to hear that our officer is in stable condition.

