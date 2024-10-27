IMPD investigating shooting on Indy’s east side that left 2 injured

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 5400 block of East 38th Street on reports of a person shot just after 4:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot injury. Police did not disclose of the victim’s condition.

A short time later, officers responded to the intersection of East 38th Street and North Arlington Avenue and located a second victim suffering from a gunshot injury. That victim was reported to be in critical condition.

