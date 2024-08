INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died in a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis Friday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4100 block of Shore Drive on reports of a person shot at around 8:30 p.m. This is near 38th Street and Eagle Creek Parkway.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

