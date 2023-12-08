IMPD investigating southeast side November death as a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Homicide detectives are now investigating the suspicious death of a man in November on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

IMPD officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 8600 block of Shadow Ridge Lane on reports of a deceased person on November 14 shortly before 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who was in the “advanced stages” of decomposition, police said.

On December 7, the Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death was a homicide. MCCO will release the victim’s name at a later time.

According to IMPD, detectives have identified a person of interest who is related to the victim. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a charging decision.

Anyone with information is asked to call IMPD Homicide Detective Anthony Johnson at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Anthony.Johnson@indy.gov.