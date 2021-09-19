Watch
NewsLocal NewsCrime

Actions

IMPD investigating Sunday morning homicide

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV photo.
Police investigate west side Indianapolis death.
IMPD Cruiser
Posted at 12:23 PM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 12:23:10-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers are investigating the city's first homicide since September 7.

Police found a woman with undisclosed trauma in the 2800 block of Moore Avenue around 3:30 Sunday morning. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Michael.Wright@indy.gov.

You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!