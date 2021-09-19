IMPD investigating Sunday morning homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers are investigating the city's first homicide since September 7.

Police found a woman with undisclosed trauma in the 2800 block of Moore Avenue around 3:30 Sunday morning. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Michael.Wright@indy.gov.

You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.