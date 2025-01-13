IMPD investigates ‘suspicious vehicle’ on Market Street downtown Indianapolis; No threat found

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD investigated a vehicle believed to be suspicious on Market Street in downtown Indianapolis on Monday afternoon.
The department announced it was investigating a semi-cab just before 3:30 p.m. Out of precaution, Market Street was shut down between Delaware and Alabama Streets.
After investigating, IMPD said nothing suspicious was located around or inside the vehicle. The vehicle was released to its owner.
