IMPD investigating the death of a female on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating the death of a female found on the south side of Indianapolis Saturday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they responded to 1440 Salisbury Lane following reports of a death investigation.

When they arrived, they found a female, believed to be a juvenile or very young adult lying outside in the courtyard area of Laurelwood Apartments. The victim had gunshot injuries and was pronounced deceased.

At this time, police have not released any additional information. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.