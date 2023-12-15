IMPD investigating Thursday death on near northside as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 24 hours after IMPD officers were called to a shooting, the department is now calling the death a homicide.

Just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, officers were called to the 2200 block of N. Illinois Street on a reported shooting.

There a man was found dead.

On Friday, the death was ruled a homicide by the Marion County Coroner's Office, which opened the investigation up for IMPD detectives.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Crimestoppers at 317-262-TIPS.