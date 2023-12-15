Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

IMPD investigating Thursday death on near northside as homicide

IL ST SHOOTING STILL 3.png
WRTV
IL ST SHOOTING STILL 3.png
Posted at 11:50 AM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 11:50:47-05

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 24 hours after IMPD officers were called to a shooting, the department is now calling the death a homicide.

Just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, officers were called to the 2200 block of N. Illinois Street on a reported shooting.

There a man was found dead.

On Friday, the death was ruled a homicide by the Marion County Coroner's Office, which opened the investigation up for IMPD detectives.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Crimestoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!