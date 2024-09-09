IMPD investigating weekend shooting at short-term rental property

INDIANAPOLIS -- IMPD is investigating a shooting at a short-term rental property on Indy’s north side over the weekend.

Police say officers found a man shot near 40th and Carrollton Avenue. Detectives were able to find a gun at the scene as well.

“This is about the communities that live permanently, they are actual residents. They don’t want to see parties and illicit activities with guns and crime in their neighborhoods," IMPD Officer Thompson said.

In August, The City of Indianapolis moved forward an ordinance that would require the owner of short-term rentals to register with the city annually. The one-time fee would be 150 dollars.

“As the neighbors of the concerned community, if you see something that is definitely as observable as a party or something growing that could cause a disturbance, or you see firearms in an uncomfortable scenario contact IMPD,” Officer Thompson concluded.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers at 317-262-TIPS