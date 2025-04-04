IMPD investigation at Monument Circle: Witness describes armed man with 'Free Haiti' flag

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking public to avoid the area of Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis for an investigation Friday afternoon.

According to a social media post from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a large police presence is in the area for the investigation.

We are asking the public to avoid the area of Monument Circle. The IMPD will be in the area with a large presence for an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/L78srzqEwW — IMPD (@IMPDnews) April 4, 2025

IMPD later said a suspect was in custody and there was no ongoing threat, however, the south side of the circle will remain closed for now.

WRTV

A witness at the scene recounted a chaotic incident where a man drove into the circle, crashed his vehicle into a gate, and exited with a "Free Haiti" flag in one hand and a gun in the other.

"The next thing you know he pulls out a gun, he tries to shoot it and he couldn't at first, so he tries again and shoots it like three times in the air, people start running and you know he gets on top of the car and puts the gun to his head and he's just pacing around."

WRTV

She said another witness went up to the armed man and tried to talk him down. The armed man pointed the gun at the witness but didn't shoot.

"It was crazy the police were trying to get him to stop, they ended up getting him," she said.

