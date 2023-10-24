IMPD involved in shooting in Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was critically injured and later died after being shot by an IMPD officer in the Martindale Brightwood neighborhood on Tuesday.

According to IMPD, officers were in the area of 25th Street and Dr. Andrew J Brown Avenue just after 4 a.m. when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop following a shots fired call in the area. The driver fled from police, before crashing at 25th Street and Columbia Avenue, according to police.

WRTV

After crashing, the driver, later identified as 35-year-old Darcel Edwards, fled on foot and climbed into a tree, according to police. During a verbal exchange the suspect told police he was going to reach in his pocket. According to police, he was told to keep his hands visible.

At some point after reaching, at least one IMPD officer fired shots, striking Edwards.

Edwards was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He was identified by Marion County Coroners Office on Friday.

No officers or other citizens were injured.

In an 8:15 a.m. update, IMPD said they had yet to recover a gun from the location. They said Edwards did have a gun holster, however.

The shooting led to the closure of many blocks near Frederick Douglass Park.

This is the 13th officer-involved shooting for IMPD this year.