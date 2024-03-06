Watch Now
IMPD involved in SWAT standoff near school in Haughville

IMPD says there is no threat to school, school placed on lockdown
Posted at 8:39 AM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 09:15:37-05

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is currently invovled in a SWAT situation on the city's near west side.

According to IMPD, at approximately 7 a.m. officers responded on a report of a disturbance in the 1100 block of N. Belmont Avenue.

There, officers encountered a female and a male inside the house. The female came out of the house, according to IMPD.

However, the male remains barricaded inside the house and is believed to armed with a firearm.

The scene is across the street from Matchbook Learning School No. 63. The school has been placed on lockdown, according to police.

Officers do not believe there is any threat to the school.

Dr. Amy Galloway Swann, CEO of Matchbook Learning, sent the following to WRTV.

"The situation began prior to school starting. The building has been closed for the day per IMPD guidance but all staff & students are safe. Students who were already on the way to school whose parents were not reached yet have been relocated with staff to our community partner’s site, Victory in the City. We are very thankful for the rapid support and assistance given by Victory in the City, IMPD, and IPS. Huge thanks to them for helping to ensure our safety and to making the day as smooth as possible for our students & staff."

