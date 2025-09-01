IMPD, ISP make 8 arrests in weekend street takeover crackdown

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating multiple cases of reckless driving and street takeovers that occurred over the Labor Day weekend across Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Indiana State Police worked together to make eight arrests, issue 22 traffic citations, and tow six vehicles during the enforcement operations.

Investigators also seized three illegally possessed firearms, including one confirmed stolen, and recovered a machine gun conversion device.

"This is not your playground. The city streets are not yours to just take over and just do as you please," an IMPD spokesperson said. "That's not going to be tolerated."

The holiday weekend activities posed dangers to everyone on the roadways, according to police. IMPD and ISP said they remain committed to keeping streets safe for all users.

Police said they will continue working together to shut down illegal street takeover events and other forms of reckless driving throughout the city.

The investigations into the weekend incidents are ongoing.