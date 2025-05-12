IMPD issues nearly 50 traffic tickets, arrests 7 for reckless driving over the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are cracking down on reckless driving and spinning, making more than seven arrests over the weekend.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, nearly 50 traffic tickets were issued, seven arrests were made, and two stolen vehicles were recovered on Saturday.

On Sunday, police said things took a turn. Around 3:30 a.m., an IMPD detective noticed a Dodge Challenger speeding over 100 mph on I-70—without a license plate. When the detective tried to pull the car over, the driver hit the gas instead, leading to a high-speed chase.

IMPD

The chase ended when officers used a precision intervention technique (PIT) maneuver to spin out the Challenger. But the driver wasn’t finished—he rammed into two police vehicles before jumping out and taking off on foot. K9 units chased after him, but police said the driver got away.

During the incident, police said they noticed a pickup truck rolling toward the scene. It avoided the accidents and crashed right into the fleeing Challenger.

When officers approached, they found the truck's driver and passenger passed out inside. After waking them up, they resisted arrest. Ultimately, the driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVWI) and resisting law enforcement, while the passenger also faced charges for resisting.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with info about illegal activities like this to call 911 or the non-emergency line at 317-327-3811.