IMPD: Juvenile male dies in apartment shooting on near north side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a juvenile male was shot and killed on the city's near north side early Sunday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Central Avenue around 2:43 a.m.

Officers at the scene found a victim, described as a juvenile male, inside an apartment suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

IMPD has not released any information on a potential suspect or person of interest at this time.

Homicide detectives, the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency and the Marion County Coroner have begun their investigation.

IMPD is asking anyone with information to contact Detective James Hurt via phone at 317-327-3475 or via email at James.Hurt@indy.gov. Those who wish to report anonymously can call 317-262-8477.