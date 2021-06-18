IMPD, Lawrence PD investigating series of sexual assaults

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives are looking for a man believed to be connected to a series of sexual assaults on the east side of Indianapolis and in Lawrence, police said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department described the alleged suspect as a Black male in his 20s or 30s who is between 5-feet-8-inches and 6-feet-3-inches tall with a muscular build.

IMPD and the Lawrence Police Department are investigating the sexual assault cases.

Police said they provided limited information "to help protect the victims involved and to protect the integrity of the investigation."

IMPD also reminded people to not open their door for strangers and to verify the identity of anyone claiming to be a service worker or representing a business.

Anyone with information should call IMPD detectives at 317-327-3330 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.