IMPD looking for a stolen vehicle with 6-month-old baby possibly inside

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a stolen white Ford Fusion with a possibly 6-month-old baby inside.

The car has a temporary plate that reads R229474.

IMPD officers responded to the Marathon gas station in the 1800 block of E. Michigan Street at about 9:30 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle. Officers learned then the vehicle was occupied by a six-month-old baby.

The vehicle is described as a white Ford Fusion with a white grill, silver rims and passenger side damage.

IMPD is urging people to call 911 if they see the car.

This is a developing story.