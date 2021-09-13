IMPD looking for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run crash on west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are looking for a person involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend on the city's west side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the crash at 10:13 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of West Washington Street and South Edgehill Road.

According to police, the victim was crossing West Washington Street in his wheelchair when he was struck by a motorist who fled the scene in a black 2014-18 GMC Sierra pickup truck. IMPD said the truck has damage to the front driver's side area.

Medics transported the victim to Eskenazi Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or IMPD Crash Investigations Unit detectives at 317-327-6549.

An example of the type of truck police believe the motorist was driving: