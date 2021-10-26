IMPD looking for drivers involved in hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking drivers involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist Saturday on the city’s south side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the crash around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of South Harding Street.

Dustin Craig, 43, was riding a bicycle northbound in the left lane of South Harding Street when he was struck from behind by a motorist driving north, IMPD Officer Samone Burris said in a news release.

Craig was thrown into the southbound lanes when he was hit by a second motorist. Neither driver stopped to provide aid or report the incident, Burris said.

IMPD detectives determined the motorist in the first vehicle was driving a green 2002-07 Saturn Vue. Burris said the vehicle has front driver’s side damage and the driver’s side mirror is missing.

Police have not received information about the second vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IMPD Crash Investigation Office at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.