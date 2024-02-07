IMPD looking for suspect who allegedly assaulted shopper at Broad Ripple grocery store

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are searching for a woman who allegedly assaulted someone in the parking lot of a Broad Ripple grocery store on Sunday.

IMPD officers were called to the grocery store at around 10:30 a.m. to speak with the victim. IMPD says the victim was seriously injured during the attack.

Police say the suspect they are looking for is a woman who was seen getting off an IndyGo bus at Broad Ripple and College Avenue before walking to the grocery store.

According to IMPD, the suspect was last seen running south in the 6100 block of Carrolton Avenue after the attack.

Anyone with information on the assault or suspect is asked to contact IMPD Det. Russ Sering at 317-327-6129 or email Russell.Sering@indy.gov.

To make an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).