IMPD makes arrests in two separate homicides

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives have made arrests in two separate homicide cases.

Police said detectives arrested 58-year-old Wesley Clark Jr. on Wednesday for his alleged role in the murder of 38-year-old Yolanda Shields last year.

According to reports, on August 3, 2024, officers responded to a call around 3:30 p.m. regarding a person down in the 3300 block of N Shadeland Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Shields with injuries consistent with trauma. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

IMPD homicide detectives were called to investigate, with the Marion County Coroner’s Office confirming the cause of death as homicide. Investigators canvassed the area for evidence and secured video footage while also engaging with community members and local businesses for information.

After a lengthy investigation, detectives identified Clark Jr. as the suspect in this case.

He was taken into custody on March 12, 2025.

Also on Wednesday, detectives arrested 47-year-old Alfred Armour for his alleged role in the February 27th murder of 38-year-old Pedro Mozombite.

That day, police found Mozombite with gunshot injuries lying in an alley in the 1100 block of N. Somerset Ave. He was pronounced deceased.

During a homicide investigation, police determined that the incident most likely did not occur in the alley. A few days later, evidence led them to identify Armour as the suspect in this case.

Detectives located Armour near the 1000 block of Centennial Street. With assistance from the Indiana State Police SWAT team, he was taken into custody without incident.

